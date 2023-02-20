Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) PT Raised to $9.00 at B. Riley

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLZE. Raymond James cut their price target on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze Price Performance

NASDAQ BLZE opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. Backblaze has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $187.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

About Backblaze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.