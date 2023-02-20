Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) PT Raised to $9.00 at B. Riley

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLZE. Raymond James cut their price target on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Backblaze Price Performance
NASDAQ BLZE opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. Backblaze has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $187.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.47.
About Backblaze
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
