CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CEVA. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on CEVA to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CEVA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

CEVA stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $765.50 million, a PE ratio of -33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. CEVA has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $42.25.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CEVA by 96.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the second quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CEVA by 109.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in CEVA in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

