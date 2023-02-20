Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $15.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.54.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $278.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.09.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in Biogen by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 3,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Biogen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 60,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Biogen by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

