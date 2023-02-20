Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

CATC stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $633.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 565.2% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,729 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 265,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

