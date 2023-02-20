Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,531,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 352,461 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $2,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

