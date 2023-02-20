CL King Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $42.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CL King from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $787.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.88.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

