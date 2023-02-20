Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$26.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOA. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.81.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$21.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at North American Construction Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total transaction of C$180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,492,201.40. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.