Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Loop Capital

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC upped their target price on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Shares of ABNB opened at $131.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $182.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,850 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,564 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Airbnb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,246,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after buying an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

