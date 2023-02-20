HSBC Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $163.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HSBC from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.78.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $131.60 on Thursday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $182.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,965,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,850 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,564 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

