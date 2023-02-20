North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOA. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital upgraded North American Construction Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.81.

NOA stock opened at C$21.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.83. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.98. The firm has a market cap of C$579.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total value of C$180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,247,070 shares in the company, valued at C$40,492,201.40. 9.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

