Avangrid (AGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Avangrid to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avangrid stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 208.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Avangrid by 90.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Avangrid by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

