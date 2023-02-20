PDC Energy (PDCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect PDC Energy to post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PDC Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ PDCE opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44.
PDC Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in PDC Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,489 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PDCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.
About PDC Energy
PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
