Royal Bank of Canada Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $250.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.82.

ADSK stock opened at $219.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

