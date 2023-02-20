Cowen Begins Coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $2,444,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,575,350.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,104 shares of company stock valued at $13,584,666 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

