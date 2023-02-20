Weave Communications (WEAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Weave Communications to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.74. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 236.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 472.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

