Par Pacific (PARR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PARR stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of analysts have commented on PARR shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

