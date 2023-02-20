Teladoc Health (TDOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,648 shares of company stock valued at $162,615 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 38.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

