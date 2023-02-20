SBA Communications (SBAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect SBA Communications to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $281.24 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.43 and its 200-day moving average is $295.65.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.20.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

About SBA Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $310,556,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after acquiring an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,443,000 after acquiring an additional 169,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 330,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,836,000 after acquiring an additional 133,793 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.