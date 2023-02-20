Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TCMD opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tactile Systems Technology

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

