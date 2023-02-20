Keysight Technologies (KEYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $185.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.55.

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

