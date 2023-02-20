Ultra Clean (UCTT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTTGet Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Ultra Clean to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 1.8 %

Ultra Clean stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

