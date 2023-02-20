Ultra Clean (UCTT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Ultra Clean to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ultra Clean Stock Down 1.8 %
Ultra Clean stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
