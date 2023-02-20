Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $83.00.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.57 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

