Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $6,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

