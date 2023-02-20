Gentherm (THRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of THRM opened at $73.19 on Monday. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.08. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
