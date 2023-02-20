Gentherm (THRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $73.19 on Monday. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.08. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Gentherm Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,989,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,781,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after buying an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.