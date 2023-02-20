Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $223.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 3.5 %

AXON opened at $189.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.78. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at $41,074,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at $41,074,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at $418,861,935.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,128 shares of company stock worth $66,165,548. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.