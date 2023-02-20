Truist Financial Raises Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $50.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.44.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.66. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 13,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $569,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,889,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,852,351.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 13,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $569,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,889,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,852,351.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.40 per share, with a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,082,518 shares in the company, valued at $321,521,137.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 635,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,735,946. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Appian by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Appian by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Appian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Appian by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 151,482 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

