Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Target Price at $52.52

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUTU. DBS Vickers began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. CLSA lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. Futu has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.85 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 35.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Futu will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 596.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Futu by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Articles

