Comparing SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SolarWinds and Okta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 1 3 0 0 1.75 Okta 4 12 21 0 2.46

SolarWinds presently has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 22.20%. Okta has a consensus target price of $82.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.92%. Given SolarWinds’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Okta.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

SolarWinds has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SolarWinds and Okta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $719.37 million 2.00 -$929.41 million ($5.77) -1.55 Okta $1.30 billion 9.12 -$848.41 million ($5.78) -12.80

Okta has higher revenue and earnings than SolarWinds. Okta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SolarWinds shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Okta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWinds and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds -129.20% 4.11% 1.73% Okta -52.19% -13.61% -8.32%

Summary

Okta beats SolarWinds on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management. The company was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

