Analyzing Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI) & Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) and Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Upexi has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Happiness Development Group has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upexi and Happiness Development Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $40.03 million 2.08 $2.98 million N/A N/A Happiness Development Group $89.49 million 0.37 -$49.19 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Upexi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Happiness Development Group.

This is a summary of current ratings for Upexi and Happiness Development Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Happiness Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi 8.10% 12.48% 10.39% Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Upexi beats Happiness Development Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in October 2022. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

