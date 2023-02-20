TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$31.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.91.
T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling at TELUS
In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$16,451,539.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,730,115.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 91.23%.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
