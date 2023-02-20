Reviewing Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) and Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) and Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Nitto Denko has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bureau Veritas has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nitto Denko and Bureau Veritas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitto Denko 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bureau Veritas 1 4 0 0 1.80

Profitability

Bureau Veritas has a consensus target price of $26.64, suggesting a potential downside of 4.85%. Given Bureau Veritas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bureau Veritas is more favorable than Nitto Denko.

This table compares Nitto Denko and Bureau Veritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitto Denko 12.04% 12.67% 9.56% Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nitto Denko and Bureau Veritas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitto Denko $7.60 billion 1.22 $864.47 million $2.92 10.61 Bureau Veritas $5.89 billion 2.15 $497.97 million N/A N/A

Nitto Denko has higher revenue and earnings than Bureau Veritas.

Summary

Nitto Denko beats Bureau Veritas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Human Life, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment deals with the manufacture and sale of sealing, protective, process, and automotive materials. The Optronics segment offers optical films, printed circuits, and high-precision substrates. The Human Life segment handles the manufacturing services for nucleic acids, nucleic acid synthesis materials, and medical-related materials. The Others segment includes new businesses. The company was founded on October 25, 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products. The Marine and Offshore segment checks the compliance of ships and offshore units by carrying standards mainly on the strength of structures and equipment reliability on board. The Agri-Food and Commodities segment provides its clients with inspection, laboratory testing, and certification services for all types of commodities, including oil and petrochemicals, metals and minerals, food, and agri-commodities. The Industry segment includes conformity assessment, production monitoring, asset integrity management, and equipment certification. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment consists of buildings and infrastructure lifecycle, including capital expenditure and operating expenditure services. The Certification segment certifies the QHSE management systems utilized by clients comply with international standards or with national regulations.

