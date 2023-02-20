Critical Analysis: First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 17.25% 9.40% 0.77% GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.54% 1.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

First Northwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Northwest Bancorp pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp $80.19 million 1.88 $15.65 million $1.70 8.91 GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.49 $16.11 million N/A N/A

GrandSouth Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Northwest Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Northwest Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Northwest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.66%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Summary

GrandSouth Bancorporation beats First Northwest Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account. The company was founded on August 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, WA.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.