1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) versus Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Head to Head Comparison

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) and Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.6% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bancorp 22.45% N/A N/A Pacific Valley Bancorp 22.91% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bancorp $38.16 million 1.68 $8.58 million $1.54 7.56 Pacific Valley Bancorp $22.51 million 2.15 $5.21 million $1.18 9.19

1st Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. 1st Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

1st Capital Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. small business administration and the U.S. department of agriculture. The company is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

