Reviewing Cannabis Sativa (CBDS) & Its Competitors

Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cannabis Sativa to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A Cannabis Sativa Competitors -15.72% -32.46% -3.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A -1.46 Cannabis Sativa Competitors $737.39 million $71.20 million 373.50

Analyst Ratings

Cannabis Sativa’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cannabis Sativa. Cannabis Sativa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cannabis Sativa and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A Cannabis Sativa Competitors 195 860 1412 63 2.53

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 21.98%. Given Cannabis Sativa’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cannabis Sativa has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Cannabis Sativa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. The firm’s brands include Prestocorp, GK Manufacturing, iBudtender, Wild Earth Naturals, Ecuadorian Sativa and CTA, Patented Cannabis Lozenge, hi Brands International, White Rabbit Brand, and Virgin Mary Jane Brand. Cannabis Sativa was founded on November 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Mesquite, NV.

