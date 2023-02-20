Financial Contrast: Logiq (WEYL) and Its Competitors

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Logiq to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Logiq and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Logiq
|$34.65 million
|-$6.54 million
|-12.07
|Logiq Competitors
|$943.22 million
|$63.34 million
|1,061.88
Logiq’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Risk & Volatility
Logiq has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq’s competitors have a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Logiq and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Logiq
|-21.55%
|-59.07%
|-50.00%
|Logiq Competitors
|-3.38%
|-20.33%
|-1.24%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Logiq and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Logiq
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Logiq Competitors
|739
|3844
|5967
|102
|2.51
As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Logiq’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logiq has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Logiq competitors beat Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
Logiq Company Profile
Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
