Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Head to Head Review

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo N/A N/A N/A Janel -1.36% 10.50% 1.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quhuo and Janel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $631.65 million 0.01 -$24.78 million N/A N/A Janel $316.86 million 0.13 -$2.54 million ($3.07) -11.07

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Janel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quhuo.

0.1% of Quhuo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Janel shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Quhuo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Quhuo and Janel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 0 0 N/A Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Quhuo has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Janel beats Quhuo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies, as well as freight services. In addition, the company engages in the development of computer software and applications; and investment holding activities. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Janel

Janel Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment produces and sells monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York.

