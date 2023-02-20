Head-To-Head Comparison: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) versus PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 29.27% 53.16% 20.19% PermRock Royalty Trust 86.79% 12.88% 12.57%

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 3 13 0 2.81 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ovintiv and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $69.74, suggesting a potential upside of 60.17%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and PermRock Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $8.66 billion 1.23 $1.42 billion N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust $8.14 million 10.87 $7.37 million N/A N/A

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ovintiv beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

