Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8,448.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.32) to GBX 9,890 ($120.05) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($120.90) to GBX 9,630 ($116.90) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $148.04 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $168.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.74.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

