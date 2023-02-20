Analyzing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VAALCO Energy and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $24.11, suggesting a potential upside of 120.80%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

31.6% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 21.81% 60.93% 29.23% ARC Resources 26.39% 38.00% 19.62%

Dividends

VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. VAALCO Energy pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARC Resources pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. VAALCO Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VAALCO Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VAALCO Energy and ARC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $360.33 million 1.32 $81.84 million $1.14 3.85 ARC Resources $6.65 billion 1.02 $1.77 billion $2.69 4.06

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

