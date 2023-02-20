Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after acquiring an additional 181,344 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,262,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MGA opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

