Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $43.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Pegasystems Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $88.05.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Further Reading

