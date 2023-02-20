Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,881.20 ($34.97).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLN shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.99) to GBX 2,450 ($29.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.35) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Derwent London Trading Down 0.2 %

LON DLN opened at GBX 2,614 ($31.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,098.32, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 1,783 ($21.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,325 ($40.36). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,506.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,387.22.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

