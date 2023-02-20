Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 21.6 %

IDRA stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $26.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aceragen, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

