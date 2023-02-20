TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $14.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097,003 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,367,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,071,000 after purchasing an additional 70,388 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,839,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.