TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.
FTI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.45.
TechnipFMC Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $14.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
