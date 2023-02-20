Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.90 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $34.38 million, a PE ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Good Times Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

