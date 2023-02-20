Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.90 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $34.38 million, a PE ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.96.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.