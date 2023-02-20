IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Up 0.9 %

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

