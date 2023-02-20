StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

