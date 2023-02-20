First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Stock Performance

First United stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.77. First United has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

First United Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

First United Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

