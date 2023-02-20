TD Securities Boosts MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$67.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of MTY Food Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Trading Down 9.1 %

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $47.26 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.