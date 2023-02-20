MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTYFF. CIBC cut MTY Food Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $47.26 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.